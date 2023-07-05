The Israeli military withdrew its troops from a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank, ending an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (July 5)(AP video/Immad Isseid)
Israel ends military operation in West Bank
