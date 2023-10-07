Hamas-Israel
Colorado funeral home
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns
Mike Lindell

Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip in an unprecedented attack Saturday. Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes, with Prime Minister Netanyahu saying the country is now at war. AP’s Josef Federman explains what we know.
Video

What we know about Hamas’ surprise attack — and Israel’s response

Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip in an unprecedented attack Saturday. Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes, with Prime Minister Netanyahu saying the country is now at war. AP’s Josef Federman explains what we know.
 
Share