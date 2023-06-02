A stretch of New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway has reopened as firefighters work to contain a 5,000-acre forest fire. State officials say the fire in the Bass River State Forest along the border of Burlington and Ocean counties is about 50 percent contained (June 7)
Firefighters work to contain New Jersey forest fire
