A devastating 2018 California wildfire killed 85 people and destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings. Now, as the town of Paradise rebuilds, it is installing and testing new wildfire warning sirens. (Aug. 17) (AP Video: Haven Daley)
California town hit by deadliest wildfire in state history testing new warning sirens
