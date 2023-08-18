A state of emergency has been declared in Kelowna, British Columbia, a city with a population of about 150,000, because of the threat from a wildfire burning just a few miles from the city. More than 2,400 properties are under evacuation order. (August 18)
British Columbia wildfires trigger evacuation orders for thousands in Kelowna
