Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded a broad swath of the U.S., exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution (June 28)(AP video: Mike Householder and Mark Vancleave)
Smoke from Canadian wildfires increases health risks in Black, poorer U.S. communities
Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded a broad swath of the U.S., exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution (June 28)(AP video: Mike Householder and Mark Vancleave)