Maui fires latest
Aldi goes shopping
Biden’s approval rating
Cape Verde boat disaster
Britney Spears divorce

An out-of-control wildfire on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife has burned some 2,600 hectares (6,400 acres) of land and forced the evacuation of some 300 people from several small towns, Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo said Thursday. (Aug. 17)

Video

Wildfire rages in Canary island of Tenerife

An out-of-control wildfire on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife has burned some 2,600 hectares (6,400 acres) of land and forced the evacuation of some 300 people from several small towns, Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo said Thursday. (Aug. 17)
 
Share