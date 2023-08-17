An out-of-control wildfire on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife has burned some 2,600 hectares (6,400 acres) of land and forced the evacuation of some 300 people from several small towns, Canary Islands regional president Fernando Clavijo said Thursday. (Aug. 17)
Wildfire rages in Canary island of Tenerife
