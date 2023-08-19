Hotels on Maui are filling with those displaced by the raging wildfires. Ernesto and Adoracion Garcia joined a dozen other relatives at the Hyatt Regency after being left homeless by the fire (Aug. 18)(AP video: Mike Householder)
Maui hotels are taking in those with no place to go following the devastating wildfires
Hotels on Maui are filling with those displaced by the raging wildfires. Ernesto and Adoracion Garcia joined a dozen other relatives at the Hyatt Regency after being left homeless by the fire (Aug. 18)(AP video: Mike Householder)