The most serious fire was on the island of Rhodes. Some 19,000 people had been evacuated from several locations on the island as wildfires burned for a sixth day, Greek authorities said. No further evacuations had been ordered as of Sunday night. (AP video produced by Annika Wolters)
Fires scorch Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu
