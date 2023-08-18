Away from historic Lahaina town, where much of the early focus has been, crews fanned out into pockets of oceanside neighborhoods that also were destroyed by the fast-moving fire (Aug. 18)(AP video: Mike Householder)
Some Lahaina residents begin healing process after wildfire disaster
Away from historic Lahaina town, where much of the early focus has been, crews fanned out into pockets of oceanside neighborhoods that also were destroyed by the fast-moving fire (Aug. 18)(AP video: Mike Householder)