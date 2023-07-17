Spanish firefighters continued efforts to extinguish a wildfire on the Canary Island of La Palma. The blaze has charred some 11,300 acres of woodland and burned some 20 houses and buildings and forced the evacuation of 4,000 people.
Wildfire rages in Spain’s Canary islands
