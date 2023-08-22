A massive wall of flames raced through forests towards a port city in northeastern Greece early Wednesday, prompting authorities to evacuate eight villages and a city hospital as firefighters battled dozens more wildfires across the country. (August 22)
Major wildfire in northeastern Greece prompts evacuation of villages, hospital
