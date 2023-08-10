The wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze that has already claimed 36 lives, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (Aug. 10)
Maui hit with deadliest US wildfire in years
