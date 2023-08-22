After accompanying President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on a tour of the the damage in Lahaina due to Maui’s recent wildfire, Gov. Josh Green thanked the president for the federal government’s response to the disaster and said, “Our hearts are broken.” At least 114 people have died in the disaster. (Aug. 21)
Hawaii’s governor: ‘Our hearts are broken’ due to Maui wildfires
