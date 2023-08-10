A flyover of historic Lahaina shows entire neighborhoods that had been a vibrant vision of color and island life reduced to gray ash. Block after block is nothing but rubble and blackened foundations, including along famous Front Street, where tourists shopped and dined just days ago. (August 10) (AP Video: Ty O’Neil)
Flyover of Maui show a town reduced to rubble by the wildfires
