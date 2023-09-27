Donald Trump
Second Republican debate
Powerball jackpot
Government shutdown
Amazon sued by FTC

The first of thousands of residents who lost their homes in the wildfire that destroyed the Hawaii town of Lahaina have returned to their devastated properties. Some stopped for a moment of reflection and others searched for mementos among the ruins. (Sept. 26) (AP video by Audrey McAvoy/Mengshin Lin) (AP Production by Ao Gao)
Video

Hawaii residents finds heirloom in rubble after fire

The first of thousands of residents who lost their homes in the wildfire that destroyed the Hawaii town of Lahaina have returned to their devastated properties. Some stopped for a moment of reflection and others searched for mementos among the ruins. (Sept. 26) (AP video by Audrey McAvoy/Mengshin Lin) (AP Production by Ao Gao)
 
Share