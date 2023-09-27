The first of thousands of residents who lost their homes in the wildfire that destroyed the Hawaii town of Lahaina have returned to their devastated properties. Some stopped for a moment of reflection and others searched for mementos among the ruins. (Sept. 26) (AP video by Audrey McAvoy/Mengshin Lin) (AP Production by Ao Gao)
Hawaii residents finds heirloom in rubble after fire
