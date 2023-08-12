Residents of Maui County face a surreal landscape of flattened homes and ashy lots where buildings once stood as they take stock of their shattered lives in the aftermath of a wildfire on the Hawaii island that killed at least 80 people. (August 12)
Death toll rises to 80 in Maui, wildfires survivors begin returning to communities in ruins
Residents of Maui County face a surreal landscape of flattened homes and ashy lots where buildings once stood as they take stock of their shattered lives in the aftermath of a wildfire on the Hawaii island that killed at least 80 people. (August 12)