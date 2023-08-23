Authorities in Hawaii on Tuesday pleaded with relatives of those missing after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century to come forward and give DNA samples, saying the low number provided so far threatens to hinder efforts to identify any remains discovered in the rubble. (Aug 23) (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(AP Production by Ao Gao)
DNA sought from families of Hawaii wildfire missing
