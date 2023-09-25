Residents were allowed to return to their properties for the first time since the devastating wildfire leveled the Hawaii town of Lahaina. At least 97 people were killed and 2,000 buildings were destroyed in the August fire. (Sept. 25) (AP Video by Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Mengshin Lin)
Some Lahaina residents return to homes destroyed by deadly wildfire
Residents were allowed to return to their properties for the first time since the devastating wildfire leveled the Hawaii town of Lahaina. At least 97 people were killed and 2,000 buildings were destroyed in the August fire. (Sept. 25) (AP Video by Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Mengshin Lin)