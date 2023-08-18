Maui fires latest
The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned after facing criticism for not activating disaster sirens during the wildfires that killed more than 100 people (Aug. 17)(AP video: Mike Householder)

Maui emergency services chief resigns after being criticized for not activating sirens during fires

