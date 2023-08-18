The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned after facing criticism for not activating disaster sirens during the wildfires that killed more than 100 people (Aug. 17)(AP video: Mike Householder)
Maui emergency services chief resigns after being criticized for not activating sirens during fires
