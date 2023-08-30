President Joe Biden is warning Hurricane Idalia is “still very dangerous” even though it weakened after battering Florida Wednesday morning. Biden also sought to reassure victims of Hawaii’s devastating wildfires that he hasn’t forgotten them. (Aug. 30)
Biden pledges federal support for Idalia, Maui recoveries
President Joe Biden is warning Hurricane Idalia is “still very dangerous” even though it weakened after battering Florida Wednesday morning. Biden also sought to reassure victims of Hawaii’s devastating wildfires that he hasn’t forgotten them. (Aug. 30)