President Joe Biden says he and first lady Jill Biden will visit Hawaii “as soon as we can” to survey the Maui wildfire damage. He told an audience in Milwaukee Tuesday he doesn’t want his presence to interrupt recovery and cleanup efforts. (Aug. 15)
Biden says he’ll visit fire-ravaged Hawaii ‘as soon as we can’
