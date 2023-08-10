The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui is revealing a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battle the stubborn blaze that has already claimed 36 lives. Whole sections of the historic town of Lahaina have been reduced to ash. (August 10)
Scenes from Lahaina in Hawaii show burning homes and the devastation caused by wildfires
