Tourists are leaving Maui after being asked to stay away amid wind-whipped wildfires that have already claimed dozens of lives and forced thousands of people to evacuate. “All nonessential travel to the Island of Maui is strongly discouraged,” Acting Hawaii Gov. Sylvia Luke wrote in an emergency proclamation. (Aug 10)(AP video Ty O’Neil)
Tourists depart as Maui is scorched by wildfire
Tourists are leaving Maui after being asked to stay away amid wind-whipped wildfires that have already claimed dozens of lives and forced thousands of people to evacuate. “All nonessential travel to the Island of Maui is strongly discouraged,” Acting Hawaii Gov. Sylvia Luke wrote in an emergency proclamation. (Aug 10)(AP video Ty O’Neil)