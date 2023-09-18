Dallas Cowboys
Reno Air Races crash
Russell Brand
Travis Hunter injury
Drew Barrymore

Stoked by record-breaking heat, drought and plentiful dry vegetation to fuel the flames, more than 550 fires ravaged thousands of acres of Louisiana land, engulfed homes and forced entire towns to evacuate. (Sept. 18) (AP Video: Stephen Smith)

Video

Louisiana battles unprecedented wildfire season

Stoked by record-breaking heat, drought and plentiful dry vegetation to fuel the flames, more than 550 fires ravaged thousands of acres of Louisiana land, engulfed homes and forced entire towns to evacuate. (Sept. 18) (AP Video: Stephen Smith)
 
Share