Stoked by record-breaking heat, drought and plentiful dry vegetation to fuel the flames, more than 550 fires ravaged thousands of acres of Louisiana land, engulfed homes and forced entire towns to evacuate. (Sept. 18) (AP Video: Stephen Smith)
Louisiana battles unprecedented wildfire season
