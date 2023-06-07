Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing America’s capital city in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray, and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (June 7) (AP video: Nathan Ellgren, Mike Pesoli, Jack Auresto)
Washington D.C. turns hazy from Canadian wildfires
