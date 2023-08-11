Lahaina residents are slowly returning to what’s left of the historic Maui town that was destroyed by this week’s wildfires. Associated Press journalists witnessed the devastation, with nearly every building flattened to debris. (August 11) (AP video by Ty O’Neil/production by Guillermo Gonzalez)
Scenes of utter devastation as Maui residents return to charred remains of historic town
Lahaina residents are slowly returning to what’s left of the historic Maui town that was destroyed by this week’s wildfires. Associated Press journalists witnessed the devastation, with nearly every building flattened to debris. (August 11) (AP video by Ty O’Neil/production by Guillermo Gonzalez)