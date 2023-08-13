Deadly wildfires that swept with alarming speed and strength through the Hawaiian island of Maui reduced hundreds of homes to ash, sending emergency workers scrambling Saturday to find temporary housing for those lucky enough to survive a conflagration that has taken at least 80 lives. Those who escaped were counting their blessings, thankful to be alive as they mourned those who didn’t make it. (August 13) (AP Video/Haven Daley)
Lahaina residents who lost their homes during Maui wildfires recall their ordeal
