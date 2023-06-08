With weather systems expected to hardly budge, the smoky blanket billowing across the U.S. and Canada from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia should persist on Thursday and possibly into the weekend. (June 8) (Production: Vanessa A. Alvarez)
Hochul, Murphy urge people to mask-up, stay inside
