Here’s the latest for Wednesday, August 16th: Survivors of Maui fires work to find dead; Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots; Nigeriens call for volunteers as junta faces possible invasion; Doggy droids and androids at World Robot Conference in Beijing.
AP Top Stories Aug 16 P
