A wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast has damaged about 200 houses and other structures and prompted the evacuation of 16,000 people. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced the province would be banning all travel and activity in all wooded areas to prevent more fires. (May 30)
Wildfires continue burning in Nova Scotia
