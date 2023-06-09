Thick, smoky air from Canadian wildfires made for days of misery in New York City and across the U.S. Northeast this week. But for much of the rest of the world, breathing dangerously polluted air is an inescapable fact of life — and death. (June 9) (AP Video by: Andi Jatmiko and Shonal Ganguly. Produced by: Teresa de Miguel)
Bad air quality a routine peril for many countries
