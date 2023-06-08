Hazardous air quality conditions in New York

The Governor of New York recommended people to cancel all outdoor activities due to hazardous air quality conditions. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a smoky haze, turning the air a yellowish gray and prompting warnings for people to stay inside and keep windows closed. (7 June)
