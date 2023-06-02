Rain in the forecast has fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Nova Scotia under control. That wildfire and three others in the province have prompted air quality warnings as far south as Virginia and Maryland. (June 2)
Rainy forecast brings hope to Nova Scotia
