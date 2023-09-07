Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept. 7th: Wisconsin GOP threatens to impeach newly-elected state Supreme Court justice; Man accused in Whitmer kidnap plot testifies; American researcher rescued from Turkish cave; Freddie Mercury’s piano sold at auction.
AP Top Stories Sept 7 P
Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept. 7th: Wisconsin GOP threatens to impeach newly-elected state Supreme Court justice; Man accused in Whitmer kidnap plot testifies; American researcher rescued from Turkish cave; Freddie Mercury’s piano sold at auction.