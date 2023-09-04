The red wolf came howling back from being declared extinct in the wild, making it a poster child for the Endangered Species Act. The only wolf unique to the U.S. is again clawing its way back from the brink, but will humans make room for “America’s wolf?”
“America’s Wolf” clawing back from brink ... again
