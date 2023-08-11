The wife of Rex Heuermann, the man charged with killing at least three women and burying their bodies on a remote coastal highway, is living in a “waking surreal nightmare,” her attorney said, struggling to pay for cancer treatment while living in a house trashed by investigators. (August 11)
Wife of Gilgo Beach killings suspect struggling to pay for cancer treatment, attorney says
