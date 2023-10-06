The family of imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi reacted on Friday to her winning the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless campaigning for women’s rights and democracy and against the death penalty. (Oct. 6) (AP Video: Nicolas Garriga)
Family of jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi in awe of Nobel Peace Prize win
