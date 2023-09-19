1,000th blue plaque honors women’s rights campaigner

A 1,000th blue plaque was unveiled on Tuesday in London to celebrate women’s rights campaigners as part of a charity initiative. English Heritage, the charity responsible for the plaques, is working to broaden the program to include more women, people from minority ethnic backgrounds and community groups to better reflect the diversity of London. The latest installation marks the offices where the Women’s Freedom League “campaigned for women’s equality” in the early 20th century, satisfying at least two of those goals. (AP Video/Kwiyeon Ha) (Sept. 19)