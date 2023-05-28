AP Top Stories May 28 P

Here’s the latest for Sunday, May 28th: President Joe Biden believes the agreement struck with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the debt ceiling is “in good shape”; President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in his Turkey’s runoff election; Ukrainian officials say Kyiv was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia’s war; Former congresswoman Liz Cheney delivered commencement speech remarks in Colorado College. (May 28)
