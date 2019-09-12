U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Vikings-Packers Preview Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
MINNESOTA (1-0) at GREEN BAY (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Packers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Vikings 1-0; Packers 1-0

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 60-54-3

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Packers 24-17, Nov. 25, 2018

LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Falcons 28-12; Packers beat Bears 10-3

AP PRO32 RANKING - Vikings No. 7, Packers No. 11

VIKINGS OFFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (4), PASS (32).

VIKINGS DEFENSE - OVERALL (13), RUSH (9), PASS (18).

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (28).

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (5), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Minnesota is 5-1-1 in last seven meetings with Green Bay, its best seven-game stretch in 117-game series since going 6-1 from 1990-93. ... Vikings RB Dalvin Cook rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries last week. It was third-year back’s third 100-yard outing in 16th career game. ... QB Kirk Cousins attempted only 10 passes, career low for game he started. Cousins averaged 43 attempts in two games against Packers last year. ... WR Adam Thielen has 43 receptions for 578 yards and five TDs in last five games against Packers. ... Five of FS Harrison Smith’s 20 career interceptions have come vs. Packers. ... DE Everson Griffen has 12½ sacks in 19 career games vs. Packers. ... Green Bay has scored 23 points in 11 of last 13 home games against Vikings. ... Green Bay is 4-1-1 in home September matchups against Vikings. Green Bay is 13-6-2 against Minnesota at Lambeau Field since 2000. ... Packers are 12-8-1 against Vikings with Aaron Rodgers as starting quarterback. ... Rodgers has seven career games with passer rating of 130-plus against Minnesota, most by quarterback by one team in NFL history. ... New Packers coach Matt LaFleur served as Cousins’ quarterbacks coach in Washington in 2012 and 2013. ... Fantasy tip: Rodgers has thrown 20 interceptions and three interceptions in last 15 games against Vikings.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL