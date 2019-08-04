FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Vikings sign 6th-year CB Bené Benwikere

 
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed cornerback Bené Benwikere, adding experience at position where their depth has taken a hit.

Benwikere has spent time with six teams over his first five NFL seasons, since being drafted by Carolina in the fifth round out of San Jose State in 2014. He broke his left leg late in the 2015 season and has bounced around since then, playing in 54 games with 22 starts. Last year, he started eight games for Arizona before finishing the year with Oakland.

Though the Vikings’ top three cornerbacks are well established with Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, Mike Hughes remains on the physically unable to perform list while rehabilitating from a torn left ACL that cut short his rookie season after six games. Holton Hill, whose role was elevated after Hughes was hurt and filled in when Rhodes and Waynes missed two games apiece to injury, has been suspended by the league for the first eight games.

