Villanova-Purdue highlights Gavitt Games

NEW YORK (AP) — National champion Villanova will visit Purdue on Nov. 14 in the opening game of the second annual Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The event will have eight games between members of the Big East and Big Ten to be played Nov. 14-18, the conferences announced Tuesday. The series is named for Big East founder Dave Gavitt.

There is one rematch from last year, as Maryland plays at Georgetown. Also on Nov. 15, Wisconsin is at Creighton. Northwestern is at Butler in the lone game on Nov. 16.

On Nov. 17, Seton Hall is at Iowa, Providence visits Ohio State and Rutgers is at DePaul.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games conclude with St. John’s at Minnesota on Nov. 18.

Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.