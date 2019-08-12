FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Vols expect better results in 2nd year under Jeremy Pruitt

By STEVE MEGARGEE
 
Share

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt believes his team can benefit from the lessons he learned in his debut season as a head coach.

Pruitt said he spent so much time last year concentrating on big-picture issues for the long-term health of the program that he didn’t build close enough relationships with the players. He made an effort to correct that problem this offseason.

“Just based off time naturally you’re going to have more of a relationship,” Pruitt said. “We know each other. I’m satisfied that our players know the expectations every single day with whatever presents itself in our program. We know our guys. We know where their strengths are, where their weaknesses are and we’ve been able to build on that in the offseason.”

Tennessee is counting on that improved familiarity with Pruitt to help the Volunteers return to relevance. Tennessee went 5-7 in Pruitt’s debut year while posting a second straight last-place finish in the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division.

Other news
FILE - Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant in the background as village girls get ready after taking a bath in a stream at Hehal village near Ranchi, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday, July 28, 2023, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues
Women's Health Center of West Virginia Harm Reduction Coordinator Iris Sidikmanspeaks about a proposal from the clinic to add a syringe service its offerings during a public hearing at the Goodwill Prosperity Center in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Former abortion clinic pleads with residents to keep ‘open mind’ about syringe service program
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

The Vols are still dealing with change. Pruitt brought in new coordinators on both sides of the ball and also brought in new receivers coach Tee Martin, the quarterback of Tennessee’s 1998 national championship team. Pruitt and his staff have combined to either play or coach on 16 national championship teams.

“Having Pruitt here a second year here makes me even more hungry because I know what he wants as a coach,” wide receiver Jauan Jennings said. “This whole coaching staff is nothing but winners. We just need that to carry on through the whole team.”

Tennessee’s fourth offensive coordinator in as many seasons is Jim Chaney, who held the same position at Georgia the last three years. Derrick Ansley is Tennessee’s third defensive coordinator in the last three years.

Even amid all that upheaval, Tennessee believes it will benefit because players have a better idea what to expect from Pruitt.

Outside linebackers coach Chris Rumph uses a real estate analogy to make that point. Rumph said when he bought his house last year, he would turn the lights off and bump into walls because of his unfamiliarity with the place. Now that he’s had a year to adjust, he’s more comfortable at home.

“It’s the same thing with those guys,” Rumph said. “They know what to expect. Now we can really coach and teach ball instead of just the little things we had to do last year.”

Here are some things to watch with Tennessee this year:

MISTAKE-FREE QB

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano gets sacked too often and is only 6-12 as a starter, but his ability to avoid turnovers gives Tennessee reason for confidence. Guarantano has just five interceptions in 385 career pass attempts. Guarantano will be throwing to an experienced receiving corps featuring Jennings, Marquez Callaway and Josh Palmer.

TAYLOR’S PASS RUSH

Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor had eight sacks last season, the highest total of any returning SEC player. Seven of those sacks came against Georgia and Kentucky. Tennessee has nobody else who collected more than two sacks a year ago.

QUESTIONS ON THE LINE

Tennessee has no returning starters on the defensive line and lost its most experienced player at that spot when Emmit Gooden tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during preseason camp. The offensive line has plenty of experience but a poor track record over the last two seasons.

CHANEY’S IMPACT

Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator has a reputation for getting the best from his quarterbacks, including stints working with Drew Brees at Purdue and Nathan Peterman at Pittsburgh. Chaney’s presence could help Guarantano produce a big season. “Me and him have a good relationship,” Guarantano said. “He’s always joking around, but when it’s time to get serious, I tell him to coach me as hard as he can.”

CHANGES ON DEFENSE

After making all the defensive calls last year, Pruitt says he’s ceding those responsibilities to Ansley this season. Ansley was Alabama’s defensive backs coach in 2016-17 when Pruitt was the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee