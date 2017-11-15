Vols’ Hoke to wear headset in change from Michigan routine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee interim head coach Brady Hoke says he plans to wear a headset during the Volunteers’ game Saturday with No. 21 LSU (No. 20 College Football Playoff), a change from his usual routine during his Michigan tenure.

Hoke took over as Tennessee’s interim coach after Butch Jones was fired Sunday.

When Hoke didn’t use a headset at Michigan, it became an issue during his tenure there. Fans complained about the absence of a headset, and Hoke often bristled when reporters asked about it. Michigan fired Hoke after a 5-7 season in 2014.

Hoke didn’t detail why he plans to wear a headset this week.

Hoke also said offensive coordinator Larry Scott would leave the coaches’ box Saturday and instead work from the sideline.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe said Hoke will be receiving $50,000 in supplementary pay per month while working as Tennessee’s interim head coach. Hoke already was earning $500,000 annually as Tennessee’s defensive line coach.

