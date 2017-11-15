FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Vols’ Hoke to wear headset in change from Michigan routine

 
Share

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee interim head coach Brady Hoke says he plans to wear a headset during the Volunteers’ game Saturday with No. 21 LSU (No. 20 College Football Playoff), a change from his usual routine during his Michigan tenure.

Hoke took over as Tennessee’s interim coach after Butch Jones was fired Sunday.

When Hoke didn’t use a headset at Michigan, it became an issue during his tenure there. Fans complained about the absence of a headset, and Hoke often bristled when reporters asked about it. Michigan fired Hoke after a 5-7 season in 2014.

Hoke didn’t detail why he plans to wear a headset this week.

Hoke also said offensive coordinator Larry Scott would leave the coaches’ box Saturday and instead work from the sideline.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe said Hoke will be receiving $50,000 in supplementary pay per month while working as Tennessee’s interim head coach. Hoke already was earning $500,000 annually as Tennessee’s defensive line coach.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25