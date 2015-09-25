Volvo breaks ground on $500 million South Carolina plant

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Volvo has broken ground on its first auto manufacturing plant in North America, and says workers at the $500 million plant will build a car still being designed in Sweden.

Volvo North America CEO Lex Kerssemakers said Friday that the plant will build the company’s new S-60 sedan as well as another model to be announced later.

The plant about 30 miles northwest of Charleston will eventually be capable of making 100,000 cars a year. It’s expected to employ about 2,000 workers during the next decade. It will also have a visitors’ center so people can see how Volvos are designed, built and marketed.

Company officials said foundation work will begin early next year and the first vehicles are expected to roll off the plant’s production line in 2018.