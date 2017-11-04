FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Vontae Davis stays home as Indianapolis heads to Houston

 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will be missing starting cornerback Vontae Davis on Sunday in Houston.

Team officials announced Saturday that Davis did not make the trip because of a non-injury-related issue. No additional details were given.

Davis, a two-time Pro Bowler, was not listed on the injury report this week. There were rumors earlier in the week that Davis might be dealt before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but no move was made.

He told reporters Monday that he would always consider Indianapolis a special place because his career “blossomed” with the Colts.

It’s not clear who will replace Davis in the lineup against the Texans. Rookie cornerback Quincy Wilson already was ruled out with a knee injury.

