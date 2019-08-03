FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Votto, Wood power Reds past Braves

By GEORGE HENRY
 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — It had been nearly a year since Alex Wood pitched into the seventh inning, and the oft-injured starter was feeling better than he has all season.

“That felt like me tonight,” Wood said. “I was happy to throw well against a really good ballclub. They’re tough to plan for and so I attacked and got ahead early. I got some good quick innings there in the first, second and third.”

Joey Votto homered and drove in three runs, Wood pitched 6 2/3 strong innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Friday night.

Wood (1-0) was sharp in his second start since returning from a season-long back injury, allowing five baserunners and solo homers to Austin Riley in the fifth and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the sixth. Wood, who hadn’t pitched into the seventh since last Aug. 29 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, struck out five.

Other news
FILE - Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant in the background as village girls get ready after taking a bath in a stream at Hehal village near Ranchi, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday, July 28, 2023, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues
Women's Health Center of West Virginia Harm Reduction Coordinator Iris Sidikmanspeaks about a proposal from the clinic to add a syringe service its offerings during a public hearing at the Goodwill Prosperity Center in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Former abortion clinic pleads with residents to keep ‘open mind’ about syringe service program
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

“It’s a chess match — it’s my favorite part of starting,” Wood said. “You game plan for these guys and then you make adjustments during the game and how you see their approach. I felt really excited about tonight.”

Raisel Iglesias earned his 21st save in 24 chances by facing the minimum in the ninth, retiring Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson.

Atlanta starter Kevin Gausman struggled in his second straight start, giving up five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Gausman, whose ERA rose 22 points to 6.19, has allowed 11 runs and 17 hits in his last two outings, a span of 10 2/3 innings.

“I’m not having the year that anybody thought I would and I’m not in the situation I want to be right now, but I’m going to get the ball again in five days so I’ll stay focused,” Gausman said. “Two starts ago I was pretty good. Can’t hold my head too much.”

The Reds went up 2-0 in the first when Jesse Winker singled and Votto pulled his 11th homer into the seats in right field. Votto helped make it 3-0 in the third, singling to right, advancing from first to third on Eugenio Suárez’s single and scoring on a grounder.

Cincinnati took a 5-0 lead in the fourth when it successfully challenged to overturn a call that José Peraza was out at the plate on a fielder’s choice and Votto had a sacrifice fly.

Votto is still trying to turn his season around after struggling so much early on. He’s not choking up as much on the bat and is hitting .310 in his last 56 games.

“At some point, I feel like I had to make an adjustmsent,” Votto said. “I got a little tired of my best swings getting caught on the track, so I made an adjustment. It’s encouraging.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves manager Brian Snitker said SS Dansby Swanson, on the injured list with a right foot contusion, will not be able to return Saturday as originally hoped. Swanson felt pain as he ran the bases and might not be back until next week.

NOTABLE

Votto’s homer was the Reds’ 32nd in the first inning, most in the majors. Cincinnati improved to 27-8 when leading after the first. ... Acuña’s 26th long ball had an exit velocity of 115.5 mph and sailed 463 feet. ... The loss kept NL East-leading Atlanta, which snapped a three-game winning streak, from moving 21 games over .500 for the second time this season.

BULLPEN ADDITIONS

RHP Chris Martin, acquired in a trade with Texas earlier this week, made his Atlanta debut in the eighth and faced the minimum. The Braves’ other two bullpen acquisitions, RHP Shane Greene, the team’s new closer, and RHP Mark Melancon are still waiting to pitch for Atlanta.

SENT PACKING

Atlanta announced that LHP Luiz Gohara was designated for assignment earlier this week. Gohara began spring training two years ago in strong consideration for a spot in the rotation, but he’s been injured much of the time and did not pitch in the minors this year.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Trevor Bauer (9-8, 3.79 ERA) makes his Cincinnati debut four days after arriving in a trade with Cleveland. Bauer went 3-2 with a 4.54 ERA in six starts last month.

Braves: LHP Dallas Keuchel (3-4, 3.86 ERA) will face the Reds for the second time in his career. Keuchel went 2-3 with a 3.52 ERA in six starts last month.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports