FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Wade leads Kansas State to 78-66 win over Iowa State

By ANDREW HAMMOND
 
Share

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A week ago, in the same arena, the Kansas State Wildcats were tied at the half with Texas Tech and could not close the deal. They were presented with the same opportunity on Saturday this time they did close the deal.

Dean Wade nearly grabbed a triple-double in Kansas State’s 78-66 victory over Iowa State.

“We were in the same situation last week, against Texas Tech,” Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber said. “I said to the guys during halftime, ‘What’s your dreams? What’re your goals and what’s your vision? Don’t let them (Iowa State) take that from you.’”

Wade shot 9 of 13 for 22 points while grabbing eight rebounds and collecting nine assists.

Other news
Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her hat trick goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch
Errol Spence Jr., left, and Terence Crawford pose during a news conference Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in an undisputed welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday

“I think I played well,” Wade said. “My teammates played great and that allowed me to play well. I was feeding off of their energy. It was an overall good game for us.”

After a deadlocked 33-33 halftime score, the Wildcats (19-8, 8-6 Big 12 Conference) exploded for 45 second-half points on 17-of-29 shooting. Joining Wade in double-figure scoring was Barry Brown, who scored 16 second-half points for a total of 20, and Xavier Sneed, who scored 17 points on seven shots.

“It is tough when we are all scoring for a team to adjust. They cannot just help off one man and leave another one open,” Brown said.

“We had X (Xavier Sneed) hitting threes. I even hit a few. When we are all attacking and making the right read and finding the right person it is tough to scout.”

After a slow start, Iowa State (13-13, 4-10) managed to get the game close and tied it several times but could not ever capture the lead.

Cameron Lard scored 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting for the Cyclones.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The win against Iowa State pushes the Wildcats to 19 wins and they are two wins away from matching last season’s win total.

Iowa State: The loss by Iowa State will guarantee that the Cyclones will have a losing conference record for the first time in three seasons under coach Steve Prohm.

THEY SAID IT

“The frustrating thing is that it is the same stuff. I can sit up here and give you all a bunch of stuff but it is the same stuff. Look at our second-half defensive stats in the majority of our road losses in conference play. It is horrendous. What did they shoot in the second half? Sixty percent?” — Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm on his team’s second-half performance on defense.

STATS AND STREAKS

The win over Iowa State is the first win at home for Kansas State during February.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Iowa State hosts TCU on Wednesday.

Kansas State: Kansas State hosts Texas on Wednesday.