Walgreens taps former Rite Aid CEO as president of US unit

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Walgreens taps former Rite Aid CEO as president of US unit

By TOM MURPHY
 
Share

Walgreens has added the former leader of a rival it once tried to buy, as the drugstore chain works through a COVID sales slump, a major push into primary care and a looming CEO departure.

The company said Monday that former Rite Aid CEO John Standley will join Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. as president of its U.S. business, effective immediately.

The move comes a month after the drugstore chain announced that CEO Stefano Pessina will step down and become executive chairman once the drugstore chain finds a replacement for him.

Company spokesman Jim Cohn said that search is continuing, and Standley was named president “with a focus on advancing our vision for the Walgreens of the future.”

Other news
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Musgrove sharp and Tatis homers to lead the Padres to a 7-1 win over the Rangers
Beachgoers wade in the ocean at Crandon Park, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Humans naturally look to water for a chance to refresh, but when water temperatures get too high, some of the appeal is lost. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much
Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas, right, is congratulated by Alex Verdugo after Casas' home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Triston Casas homers, hits RBI double to lead Red Sox past Giants 3-2 for fifth straight win

Walgreens also said last month that it plans to add primary care clinics to as many as 700 of its U.S. stores over the next few years in a major expansion of the care it offers customers.

Company executive Alex Gourlay said at the time that Walgreens had been looking for a way to provide more comprehensive care to its customers, and company leaders were confident that this was the right model for the future.

Drugstore chains like Walgreens and CVS Health Corp. are placing a growing emphasis on managing the health of their customers, as insurers and other parts of the health care system start focusing more on keeping patients healthy instead of treating them once they become sick.

But this shift for drugstores comes as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps customers away from their stores and takes a huge bite out of sales.

Walgreens, which runs more than 18,750 locations internationally, recorded a $1.7 billion loss in the quarter that ended May 31. The company was hurt in particular by a sales drop from its Boots stores in the United Kingdom.

Standley joins Walgreens more than year after Rite Aid named former insurance executive Heyward Donigan to replace him as CEO. Standley had served as CEO of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid Corp. since 2010.

The company currently runs 2,458 stores in the United States. It struggled with losses toward the end of Standley’s tenure. Its board had to approve a reverse stock split in early 2019 to lift plummeting share prices and keep the shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

At Walgreens, Standley will report to Gourlay, the company’s co-chief operating officer.

Three years ago, Walgreens ended a takeover bid of Rite Aid after the deal drew resistance from U.S. regulators. Walgreens instead agreed to buy a couple thousand stores from its much smaller competitor.

Shares of Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens slipped 65 cents to $38.10 in midday trading Monday. The stock has already shed about a third of its value so far this year.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy